Chichis Up: MTV Floribama Shore Will Be Back

The MTV Floribama Shore crew is packing up the Jesus candle for the summer (tonight is the finale, DON'T MISS IT) -- but the fun-loving gang won't be gone for long. That's right, the Southerners are coming back to this network for Season 2!

Here's to more dollar drafts, family dinners (hold the taco soup, please) and another Aimee Appreciation-type Day.

Dance like Jeremiah (proof above) to celebrate this exciting development, stay with MTV News for more updates about the upcoming twenty episodes (coming this summer) and don't miss the season finale of MTV Floribama Shore tonight at 10/9c (catch a sneak peek of what's to come below)!