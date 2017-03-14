Beyoncé Makes Good On Her Promise To Headline Coachella In 2018

WireImage/Getty Images

Here's some good news for the new year: Beyoncé is finally, officially headlining Coachella this spring, as confirmed by Coachella's newly released 2018 lineup!

She will be joined in the top spot by fellow headliners The Weeknd and Eminem.

More artists who will be camping out in Indio, California, this April include SZA, Cardi B, Miguel, Haim, Odesza, Kygo, Jamiroquai, St. Vincent and a long list of others.

While the entire lineup is incredible, we should expect something truly magical from Beyoncé's set since she's had an extra year to plan it. Queen Bey was all set to headline the festival in 2017, but dropped out after her doctors recommended she lessen her workload and focus the healthy birth of her twins. Instead, Lady Gaga took Beyoncé's spot alongside Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar, and Beyoncé promised to head to the desert in 2018.