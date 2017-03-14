New Fifty Shades Freed Trailer Features A Wedding, A Pregnancy, And An Epic Chase

Universal/YouTube

Anastasia Steele, who? It's Mrs. Grey now, and the new Fifty Shades Freed trailer makes that abundantly clear. Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan are back as passionate newlyweds Anastasia and Christian Grey in the final installment of the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise.

The trailer opens with a montage of Anastasia and Christian's romance, from their clumsy first meeting to their first kiss, through Christian getting down on one knee and the their wedded bliss.

The new Mrs. Grey's fairytale continues with the same pre-marital passion, but now comes with a gorgeous home, private jet, and surprise luxury vacations. And with everything going so well, Anastasia's confidence seems to have skyrocketed. Case in point: The way she calmly calls out vulturous architect, Gia Matteo (Arielle Kebbel), for hitting on her husband by instructing, "You may call me Mrs. Grey."

Of course, this is merely the calm before the storm. Anastasia's handsy former boss — who also happens to have a long history with Christian — Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson) returns for revenge. There's a car chase, guns, physical struggle, and lots of bondage — both the good kind and the bad kind.

Capping off all that action, at the very end of the trailer we see Anastasia's completely stunned reaction to the news that she's pregnant!

Fifty Shades Freed hits theaters February 9.