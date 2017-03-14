Halsey And G-Eazy Rang In The New Year With An Epic Smooch Onstage

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for dcp

If we were to look back on the couples of 2017 and the most adorable public displays of affection we saw, Halsey and G-Eazy were consistently tops in that department.

The lovers and collaborators spent their year playing of their musical chemistry onstage, but their romantic chemistry is a huge part of their live show, too — so it's only appropriate that they, like every couple around them, went in for a kiss to start 2018 off right.

At Miami's E11EVEN, the duo performed "He & I" for the first time as they ushered in a new year surrounded by smoke and confetti. In matching all-black ensembles (save for Halsey's Marilyn Monroe-channeling 'do), they nailed their usual routine for the sultry track: They circled each other onstage, and only had eyes for each other.

As for the company they kept on New Year's, they weren't alone in Miami: Diddy and Joe Budden were also dressed to the nines for a glam 2018 kick-off in Miami, so they were essentially rolling with a VIP section of their own.

That's one epic New Year's Eve — and we'd expect nothing less from this epic romance.