Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kylie Jenner's Sisters Are Wondering Where She Is, Just Like Everyone Else

The 2017 Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas card — and the countdown of snapshots from the card shoot leading up to it — came and went with no sign of Kylie Jenner or her (reported) baby bump.

Mama-to-be Khloé Kardashian showed off hers at Kris Jenner's annual Christmas party, but Kylie — who was surely in attendance — didn't make it into a family photo with her sisters and her mom yet again.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a pic from the shindig, and it's pretty clear that this is a very public wink at her littlest sister.

So... where is Kylie? Was she off with boyfriend (and maybe fiancé) Travis Scott on the dance floor? Was she waiting for snacks to be passed around? Was she in line for the bathroom? Or was she dipping out of another photo op that could've potentially revealed that she is, in fact, expecting? Why is one of the most photogenic people on the planet suddenly camera shy?!

Inquiring minds need to know, but it's looking like these 2017 questions won't be answered until 2018. Until then, happy new year, and an extra happy new year to Kylie Jenner.