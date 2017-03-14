Beyoncé Shares Her Behind-The-Scenes Shots From The 'Family Feud' Shoot

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Clara Lionel Fo

As if the Ava DuVernay-directed "Family Feud" wasn't enough of a cinematic triumph on its own, Beyoncé has now shared her own personal photos from the set of Jay Z's latest music video.

Unsurprisingly, the pics are intimate documents of the Carter family's process when it comes to working loved ones into work. Blue Ivy has made an appearance in the projects of her parents before, both in verses off Hov's 4:44 and cameos in Bey's Lemonade visuals.

Now, she's got a bigger role in "Family Feud," and Beyoncé's snapshots of her daughter are the most heart-melting of the bunch.

In between pics of her incredible, regal looks from "Family Feud," we get a view of Jay and Bey on set, too, with different perspectives showing them filming and a cute pic of them spending a down moment together.

Though Beyoncé's frequent outfit rundowns are reason enough to follow her on Instagram, its gems like these that keep us glued to her feed. (And who knows? Maybe Sir and Rumi will take after big sis Blue and make an appearance in the next Carter clip...)