Drake Shouts Out Meek Mill On Lil Wayne’s New ‘Family Feud’ Remix

Mere minutes after Jay-Z dropped his Beyoncé-featuring “Family Feud” video, Lil Wayne unleashed his own remix of the 4:44 single.

Weezy’s revamped version opens with a long verse from Drake, in which the Toronto MC demands a salute from Donald Trump and even lends his support to onetime enemy Meek Mill. “I need my paper long, like a Milly verse / Too long, like a sentence from a Philly judge / Fuck is the point in all the beefing, when we really blood? / Nobody wins win the family feuds,” Drake raps, addressing Meek’s recent prison sentence.

Wayne, meanwhile, pops up a couple minutes in, threatening to “pick you off like pickin' peppers, Peter Piper today.”

Lil Wayne’s initial version of Dedication 6, released on Christmas, didn't include “Family Feud,” but Wayne did hint that there's another volume still to come. Keep your eyes peeled for more, and check out the weirdest and wisest punchlines from D6.