Chance the Director? Read About The Rapper's Bonkers New Movie Idea

Is Chance the Rapper as bored as the rest of us during the unending slog between Christmas and New Years? If his tweets offer any indication, then the answer is a resounding yes.

The Chicago rapper and philanthropist took to the social media platform to jokingly pitch a movie idea to the masses that includes President Trump, an iPod, and music from the future.

Here is Chance's thread condensed into paragraph form for your reading pleasure.

President Trump gets an old Ipod for christmas. This is his very first ipod. But not only is it his first Ipod, he’s actually never listened to music before in his life. This Ipod has music from the past, present & FUTURE. And like A Christmas Carol, It’s a Wonderful Life or What Women Want this Ipod drastically changes how President Trump sees the world. HOLLYWOOD (& TWITTER) IM TAGGING YOU IN: I need Songs, actors, a title, an ending! Whatever you got I’m all ears.

Social media quickly took on his challenge with hilarious ideas. Here is a collection of some of the best.

After retweeting the over abundance of ideas, Chance let everyone know it was all jokes. Although, considering the support he quickly received for his fake movie, it seems like a hit in the making.