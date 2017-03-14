Chance the Director? Read About The Rapper's Bonkers New Movie Idea

Is Chance the Rapper as bored as the rest of us during the unending slog between Christmas and New Years? If his tweets offer any indication, then the answer is a resounding yes.
The Chicago rapper and philanthropist took to the social media platform to jokingly pitch a movie idea to the masses that includes President Trump, an iPod, and music from the future.
Here is Chance's thread condensed into paragraph form for your reading pleasure.
President Trump gets an old Ipod for christmas. This is his very first ipod. But not only is it his first Ipod, he’s actually never listened to music before in his life. This Ipod has music from the past, present & FUTURE. And like A Christmas Carol, It’s a Wonderful Life or What Women Want this Ipod drastically changes how President Trump sees the world. HOLLYWOOD (& TWITTER) IM TAGGING YOU IN: I need Songs, actors, a title, an ending! Whatever you got I’m all ears.
Social media quickly took on his challenge with hilarious ideas. Here is a collection of some of the best.
-
The Songs
For the soundtrack, people chose songs like Big Sean's "One Man Can Change The World and Kendrick Lamar's "Mortal Man."
However, the boldest choice was a song from the 1920s.
-
The ActorsPhoto by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
-
The TitlesJustin Sullivan / Staff
Among the wittiest titles for the film were Apples and Oranges, Felix NaviPod, and I Came, I Saw, iPod.
-
The Ending
Potentially, the best ending tweeted by one of Chance's followers is inspired by The Office episode where Jim and Pam share headphones.
After retweeting the over abundance of ideas, Chance let everyone know it was all jokes. Although, considering the support he quickly received for his fake movie, it seems like a hit in the making.