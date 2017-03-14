Camila Cabello Cried ‘Several Times’ While Watching Her New Music Video

YouTube

Camila Cabello had a special New Year’s Eve surprise planned for her fans, but she jumped the gun on Friday (December 29) by unboxing a super emotional present: her new video for “Never Be the Same.”

“This is a thank you from the bottom of my heart for always being here for me and for all the memories we’ve made together this year,” Cabello wrote on Twitter. “I frickin love you all so much and PS my family and I cried several times watching this back. IT’S END OF THE YEAR EMO TIME.”

She wasn’t kidding about that. The five-minute vid is a montage of highlights from Cabello’s momentous year: a time that saw her building and boosting her solo stardom. In the beginning, we see grainy clips of her as a cheerful kid (BB CAMILA!), before the scene moves to red carpets, award shows, meet-and-greets, and packed live performances. Oh, and there’s even a bit where the music cuts out so she can attempt to reenact a scene from Pretty Woman. Naturally.

The video wraps up with the words, “Thank you for the best year of my life. See you January 12 for Camila.”

While we patiently await the singer’s self-titled debut album, take a peek at its tracklist below.