Gucci Mane Announces Yet Another New Album Coming Soon

Gucci Mane’s hot streak isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Less than a week after the release of his new album El Gato: The Human Glacier, he’s already announced the follow-up.

On Thursday (December 28), the Atlanta rapper tweeted about his plans for another solo project titled The Evil Genius. His post was accompanied by a pic of him standing in front of a parked semi-trailer truck, looking like the boss that he is.

Gucci’s latest announcement comes at the tail end of a super productive year for him. In May, he released DropTopWop, a collaborative album with Metro Boomin, and then followed up with Mr. Davis in October and El Gato earlier this month. This year also saw him winning his first VMA, marrying his longtime girlfriend, and expanding his empire with the release of his book, The Autobiography of Gucci Mane.

No release date for The Evil Genius has been announced yet, but if his recent track record is any indication, it could arrive very soon. After all, the dude clearly doesn't sleep much these days.