Jaden Smith Is Making Your Chorus Teacher Proud By Dropping An A Cappella Album

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Looks like we're getting not one but two new releases from Jaden soon

What's better than Jaden Smith rapping about Elvis Presley and driving around with Harry Potter in the most surreal of ways?

Jaden Smith rapping about Elvis Presley and driving around with Harry Potter in the most surreal of ways — and with only other voices as his accompaniment.

SYRE, Smith's first full-length, came out in November. In addition to moving in a different direction with his next recorded output, he's going back to the drawing board with SYRE and dropping an a cappella version of the album along with what could be SYRE's follow-up, ERYS.

Between his foray into anime, his turn as Batman, and this unexpected spin on his new music, is there anything he won't try?

100% here for more experiments and surprises in 2018 – and it seems like Smith is, too.