Getty

Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, And More Take You Behind The Scenes Of Jingle Ball

All month, your favorite artists have been taking "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" very seriously by busting a move on the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball tour, which kicked off just after Thanksgiving in Dallas. From there, the tour continued for 11 more dates across the country, and on Thursday (December 28), iHeartRadio released an intimate tour diary that documents the shenanigans that went down offstage.

For example, behind the scenes, Camila Cabello dances like nobody's watching — except, thanks to this clip, everyone's watching. Kelly Clarkson's kids steal the spotlight simply by being adorable, and, of course, Santa Claus makes a surprise appearance.

I don't what my favorite part is — Cabello and her Disney Princess coloring book, Liam Payne's A+ narration, Why Don't We's sheer amount of enthusiasm, or Taylor Swift's blink-and-you-miss-it wave to the camera.

In short, this is essentially a three-minute vlog hosted by Hollywood's biggest pop stars. Casual. Perhaps next album cycle, they can host a vlog in addition to dropping new tunes.