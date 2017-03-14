Amber Diamond's Instagram

Are You The One? Addition: Amber And Ethan Expecting Baby Number Two

Amber and Ethan Diamond are about to add another little one to their family: The Are You the One? alums are expecting baby number two!

"You guessed it!! Santa left us something a little EXTRA special this year!" the glowing mama captioned the holiday-themed photograph above with her hubby and daughter Scarlett. "Excited to welcome BABY DIAMOND no.2 June 2018! (It’s about time, huh?) #babydiamond2."

Ethan posted a similar image with his clan, adding that this image is "the last official family Christmas photo as 3 Karats...this time next year, we will be 4!"

This perfect match met during the inaugural season of the ambitious dating series (more than four years ago!) and Ethan surprised Amber with a diamond ring at the reunion special (in front of all their fellow cast members). Shortly after the proposal, they announced they were having a baby and said "I do" in a small ceremony. Scarlett made her big debut in December 2014 and now the MTV munchkin is about to be a big sister! Next up: Teaching these kiddos about the Truth Booth!

Offer your well wishes to Amber, Ethan and Scarlett in the comments -- and for a sweet rewind, relive the couple's unforgettable engagement below!