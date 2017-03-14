Mike Will Made-It’s Annual Playlist Includes A Very Different Version Of ‘Humble’

Getty Images

After masterminding Beyoncé’s “Formation” and Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles” last year, Mike Will Made-It had another stellar run in 2017 — and he’s reminding us just how many hits he had this year.

On Wednesday (December 27), the prolific producer shared his annual beats collection: a SoundCloud playlist that comprises instrumental versions of all the singles he crafted over the past 12 months. The 24-track tape includes cuts from Rae Sremmurd (“Perplexing Pegasus”), Future and Young Thug (“Mink Flow”), and Katy Perry (“Tsunami”), as well as some previously unreleased beats. Oh, and there’s also a little Kendrick Lamar song you may or may not have heard this year: “HUMBLE.” This time, the Grammy-nominated hit doesn't have that thunderous intro or K. Dot's monstrous bars, but it's obviously still a banger.

Give 2017 the send-off it deserves by pressing play on Mike Will’s collection below.