We're Paying Tribute To Every Last Catfish...So Far

For the past six years, Catfish hosts Nev and Max (as well as the talented production team and some tremendous temporary helpers) have traveled far and wide to help folks find the truth about their online relationships. From relatives conning loved ones (never forget "fat-ass Kelly Price") to men and women who actually turned out to be the people in the photographs, the show has uncovered countless unique digital bonds. And, of course, Nev and Max's bromance.

And now, the series is about to celebrate a big small-screen milestone: 100 episodes! To commemorate this achievement on our network (watch the guys discuss the series' evolution in the clip above), we've rounded up (in chronological order) all of the catfish (using their real names, not the sometimes-phony ones) who have appeared on the program to date. Remember their identities below, share your favorite tales in the comments and be sure watch the 100th installment of Catfish this Wednesday at 10/9c!