Solange Cancels A Festival Set After Opening Up About Her Health Struggles

Getty Images

After recently directing a stunning music video for SZA, Solange was set to cap off the year with a New Year’s Eve performance at Johannesburg’s Afropunk Festival. But on Wednesday (December 27), the singer announced that she’s had to cancel her headlining set because of some recent health struggles.

Opening up to fans on Instagram, Solange revealed that she’s been quietly battling an autonomic disorder. According to NYU Langone, people with these nervous system disorders may have trouble regulating the function of the body’s internal organs, which can create issues with blood pressure, body temperature, and cognitive impairment.

“The past five months I have been quietly treating and working through an Autonomic Disorder,” Solange wrote. “It’s been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me. Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all.”

The 31-year-old singer explained that her doctors didn’t clear her to travel to the festival in South Africa, but she assured fans that she’ll return to perform for them at a later date.

“I can’t put into words how saddened and sorry I am that I am unable to perform for you guys this NYE,” she wrote. “There is simply no other place I wanted to be than there with my family to bring in 2018 with you.”

She continued, “As a part of the self care that I’ve tried to encourage this past year, it needs to start with myself, and I’m looking forward to doing a better job of this [in] 2018. Performing this record and experiencing the energy exchange with you guys has been astounding, and I’m so excited about continuing to do the work I feel so absolutely humbled and appreciative to be doing next year.”

Here’s hoping Solange feels better and returns to the stage soon.