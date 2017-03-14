They came, they saw, they partied. A lot

What Does The MTV Floribama Shore Gang Miss Most About Their Summer Adventures?

Aimee, Candace, Codi, Gus, Jeremiah, Kirk, Kortni and Nilsa have left the shore. No more dollar drafts, family dinners or "chichis up"...

Now that the gang has departed PCB (hashtag local), what do they miss the most about their summer shenanigans?

"We bickered a lot, but I honestly miss that," Gus recently told MTV News. "I pick on people, but it's out of love."

Codi answered that "seeing everyone and hanging out" was the best part of their adventures, while Candace stated that "every single day was something new." As for Jeremiah, he has a soft spot for a special location that the group frequented often.

"I miss Club La Vela," the Clark Kent lookalike revealed. "I'm a party person, so I'm ready for each day to be different but still finish it at La Vela." AHHH, never forget these moves...

What was your favorite MTV Floribama Shore memory? Tell us in the comments, and relive the gang saying adieu in the clip below.