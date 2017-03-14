On The Road: Vote For The Very Best Jersey Shore Vacations

Emily Shur

From Italy to Florida, the gang has been just about everywhere

When you think of Jersey Shore, Seaside Heights is the gang's true home. But the guys/gals also traveled near and far to a bunch of locales through the years. Sometimes you have to leave the duck phone/Smoosh Room for a different environment...

In honor of Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, dad-to-be Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino returning to MTV this spring for an epic family vacation (WHERE ARE THEY GOING?!), we're remembering the trips they've already taken together. From entire seasons out of the Garden State to quick getaways, vote up/down for your favorite destinations below, and stay with MTV News for more Jersey Shore: Family Vacation updates!