Mark Hamill Has One Regret About Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Lucasfilm

Mark Hamill is walking back his early criticism of Luke Skywalker’s journey in Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Earlier this year, the actor voiced his concerns to Fandango's Erik Davis, saying, "I said to Rian, 'I think I fundamentally disagree with everything you’ve decided for [Luke].'"

Since then, Hamill has been candid about his opinions, recently telling SensaCine that the world-weary Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi was "not my Luke Skywalker." Hamill's doubts immediately caught the attention of Star Wars fans, some of whom voiced similar criticisms of Luke's story line in Episode VIII.

Of course after Hamill had a chance to view the finished film, he changed his tune. And now he regrets even sharing his initial skepticism in the first place, tweeting, "All I wanted was to make good movie. I got more than that — [Rian Johnson] made an all-time GREAT one!"

Luke Skywalker has been a significant part of Hamill's life for 40 years, so his fears weren't completely unwarranted. Johnson takes what we thought we knew about Chosen One narratives and the Jedi Order, and he completely flips it on its head. (Spoilers ahead.) Once upon a time Luke Skywalker was a hero on a mission to defeat the Empire, and in The Last Jedi, he's a brooding curmudgeon who has closed himself off from the Force — and everyone who ever cared about him, including his sister Leia.

Back in April, Hamill told MTV News that he was "very surprised" by Johnson's characterization of the (former) Jedi Master. "When I read [Episode VII], I said, 'I love everybody's part except mine,'" he explained. "And on this one, it was similar in the sense that I said to Rian, 'I'm so surprised how you see Luke.'"

But Luke has always been a man of strong convictions, and even his self-isolation was an act of misguided heroism; he believed it was the best thing for the galaxy. The journey may have surprised Hamill at the time, but the outcome was all the same. In the end, Luke died a legend for the Rebellion — his final fight against Kylo Ren will be mythicized for generations to come — because, as Hamill himself said, "Jedis don't give up."