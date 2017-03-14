Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FENTY PUMA by Rihanna

Rihanna Calls For An End To Gun Violence After Her Cousin's Death

Rihanna has taken to Instagram to call for an end to gun violence after the death of someone she referred to as her cousin.

In the post from late Tuesday night (December 26), Rihanna poses in four photos with a man she tagged as the username @merka_95; they're accompanied by a caption referencing his death and the hashtag #endgunviolence.

"RIP cousin," her caption began. "Can't believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!"

The Fader points out, via The Guardian and local news, that the man is 21-year-old Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, who was reportedly killed in a shooting in Barbados on December 26.

An investigation is underway, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward. We'll update this post as more information from Rihanna becomes available.