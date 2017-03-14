BBC/YouTube

Doctor Who Introduced The First Female Doctor And Fans Are Ready For More

The first female Doctor is finally here! After 54 years and 12 Time Lords, we have our first peek at the first woman taking the lead on Doctor Who.

During show's Christmas special, the Twelfth Doctor, played by Peter Capaldi, regenerated into the Thirteenth Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker — and even though it was a monumental moment for the franchise, it wasn't exactly smooth sailing, as tends to be the case any time the Doctor regenerates.

In the regeneration clip, we see the Twelfth Doctor during his final emotion-packed moments, doing his last lap around the Tardis and officially abdicating his duties. "Oh, there it is, silly old universe. The more I save it, the more it needs saving. It's a treadmill. Yes, yes I know they'll get it all wrong without me," he said. "Well, I suppose one more lifetime won't kill anyone... well, except me."

The Time Lord doled out some sage advice to the next reincarnation, including, "Never be cruel, never be cowardly, and never, ever eat pears!" and "You mustn't tell anyone your name. No one will understand it anyway. Except... except children," before uttering his last words: "Laugh hard, run fast, be kind. Doctor, I let you go."

After the electric reincarnation, the Thirteenth Doctor catches a glimpse of her — her! — reflection in a screen and approved, saying "Oh, brilliant!"

Unfortunately, before she could adequately celebrate her new looks, she pressed a button that caused the Tardis to go into total meltdown mode. "Multiple operations failures" flashed on the screen, and as an explosion erupted, the Thirteenth Doctor fell out of the time and space traveling machine and plummeted toward Earth.

Despite the snafu, fans are here for the new Doctor, using Twitter to express their sheer delight.