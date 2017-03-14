MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee Has Written The Saddest Christmas Carol Of All Time

One of the year's big songs was French Montana's "Unforgettable," although calling it anything other than a standout hit for Swae Lee, who delivers the song's undeniable hook, is just plain wrong. Swae proved his melodic chops in 2016, too, with his group Rae Sremmurd's "Black Beatles," and "Unforgettable" felt like a continuation of that success.

It's fun to see Swae channel those same creative impulses into something that seems almost throwaway like, say, a Christmas carol he films himself improvising and posts to Twitter.

"I wrote this Christmas carol," Swae wrote when he posted the video of the song, a melancholy but lilting ode to heartbreak during the holidays. "Imma be outside peoples['] houses singing this shit[.] Merry Christmas[.]"

If you thought it couldn't get any sadder than "Last Christmas" (no matter who's singing it), you severely underestimated Swae Lee as the bringer of beautiful holiday gloom.

Meanwhile, Rae Sremmurd just may be preparing SremmLife 3 for a January 2018 release.

