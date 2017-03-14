Beyoncé, Fun Mom, Transformed Into A Dabbing Santa For Christmas

Getty Images

Christmas 2017 may be in the rearview mirror by now, but leave it to Beyoncé to keep the festivities going just a little longer.

After sharing a look at her festive holiday attire on Instagram, Bey got holly and jolly for a series of animated GIFs she posted on Christmas Day. Each one has her face superimposed over a different Christmas character, because Beyonc é is nothing if not a fun mom. In one, she rides a reindeer while lugging a sack of presents. In another, she becomes that dance-loving reindeer, and in the last one, she dabs in a Santa suit. 2 Chainz would be so proud.

Somewhat disappointingly, the GIFs don’t have any sound, which seems like a wasted opportunity for her to use the “I slay, I slay” (or, rather, “I sleigh, I sleigh”) part of “Formation.” Just sayin’. See her three silly holiday vids below.