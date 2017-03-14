Major Lazer's Vibrant, Wonderful 'Go Dung' Will Help Warm Your Frozen Heart

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

If all you wanted this holiday season was a big image of Kylie Jenner's pregnant belly on the annual Kardashian Christmas card, you probably should've had some more realistic expectations. If, however, you wanted nothing in particular so that everything that happened was a satisfying and unexpected gift, you're in luck: Major Lazer dropped "Go Dung," a surprise bop featuring the group Kes, on Monday (December 25).

And now we can all enjoy its warm-weather vibes amid the most frigid days of winter.

2017 was relatively quiet for Major Lazer, thought they dedicated pockets of the year to new music, including the Nicki Minaj team-up "Run Up" in January and June's "Know No Better" with Travis Scott, Camila Cabello, and Migos' Quavo.

All of those singles, as well as the Justin Bieber collab "Cold Water," are reportedly on the forthcoming Major Lazer album Music Is the Weapon, though it looks like "Go Dung" was just a holiday one-off.

That will not keep me from blasting it repeatedly until its tropical energy beams vitamin D directly into my cold, winter-ravaged bloodstream.