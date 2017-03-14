Chris McKay/Getty Images

Lil Wayne Takes On Songs By Kendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert, And More On New Mixtape

Lil Wayne's Dedication 6, the latest entry in his recurring series (and the first one since 2013), dropped on Christmas Day (December 25), complete with 15 individual song-presents that find the rapper offering his own unique takes on some of the biggest tracks of 2017.

The mixtape kicks off with "Fly Away," an update of Kendrick Lamar's "DNA." before plowing straight ahead and taking on Lil Uzi Vert's "XO Tour Llif3," Post Malone's "Rockstar," Jay-Z's "The Story of O.J.," and G-Eazy's "No Limit."

And because no holiday gift would be complete without some guest appearances, Lil Tunechi brings in a slew of features, including a melodic, colorful one from Nicki Minaj on "5 Star."

You can check out the entire Dedication 6 mixtape right here. Happy holidays.