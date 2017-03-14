Meghan Trainor Is Engaged To A Spy Kid And His Proposal Was Adorable

Kevork S. Djansezian/GC Images

Meghan Trainor is on cloud nine heading into the holidays, because she got a massive surprise just before Christmas: Her boyfriend, Daryl Sabara, proposed in a super romantic, intimate way.

The actor, best known for playing Juni Cortez in the Spy Kids series, and the singer have been dating for over a year. Sabara went all out for their big moment, and led Trainor to a walkway covered in Christmas lights. He got down on one knee before some of her family and friends.

ALL OF THE (happy!) TEARS. Trainor and Sabara are clearly overjoyed, and it was so thoughtful of him to invite those closest to her to share in the beginning of this new chapter together.

Congrats to the happy couple, and an extra happy holidays to them, too! (On that note, props to Sabara for the inventive spin on a holiday proposal: She probably would've been just as thrilled to find an engagement ring in her stocking, but this light-strewn stroll takes "Winter Wonderland" to romantic new heights.)