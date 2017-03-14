Nicki Minaj Is Caution Tape Brought To Life In Farruko's 'Krippy Kush (Remix)' Video

Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC

Nicki Minaj can work electrical tape and highlighter yellow hair like no one else

Nicki Minaj delivered an excellent array of vibrant music videos in 2017, from her own "No Frauds" visual to the zillions of collaborations she blessed with Katy Perry, Future, Migos and Cardi B, and more.

It's only fitting, then, that she close out the year with another wild production alongside Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, and Rvssian for the remix of Puerto Rican rapper Furruko's "Krippy Kush."

Here, Nicki's popping in not-so-mellow yellow and a wiry dress that could've been pilfered from one of Tim Burton's costume closets. She shines in her solo shots, as well as the ones that involve flashing lights and cop cars. Her aesthetic is more or less CAUTION tape brought to life, and she's thriving in it.

2017 may have offered a collection of VIP collaborations to her Minajesty, but 2018 is revving up to be her year: She's preparing for an era "a billion times more epic than anything 'Anaconda' could have delivered." It's anchored on an album that reflects that her current "truly, genuinely happy" state.

So hurry up and get here, 2018 — these videos were rad, but we're ready for the next age of Nicki's dynasty to begin.