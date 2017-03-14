Jersey Dad: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Is Going To Be A Father

Michael Bezjian/WireImage

We knew Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is going on a family vacation with his fellow Jersey Shore cohorts -- but the lovable MTV star just made an unexpected announcement: His own clan is also growing! That's right, Ronnie is going to be a father!

Ron -- who will be returning to MTV with Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino next year -- and girlfriend Jen Harley will welcome a daughter, according to Us Weekly. Meilani and Greyson (JWOWW's cuties), Amabella (Pauly D's little lady) as well as Lorenzo and Giovanna (Snooki's munchkins) have another Jersey playmate! And yes, Ronnie has already asked their folks for parenting advice.

"They all went through different experiences, which is great,” he told the magazine.

Before Ronnie shared the news about his little girl on the way, he opened up to Us Weekly about Harley.

"She is the first person I finally really fell in love with," he said. "I want to settle down and have a family; she is that person for me.”

Offer your congrats to Ronnie and his loved ones in the comments -- and stay with MTV News for more Jersey Shore Family Vacation/baby updates! And since it's a celebration, enjoy this clip of Ronnie below making his trademark beverage (Ron Ron Juice!).