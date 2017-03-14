Riverdale's Sabrina The Teenage Witch Companion Show Gets Seriously Chilling Concept Art

Archie Comics

The first concept art for the untitled Sabrina the Teenage Witch series is here!

Riverdale creator, Archie Comics chief creative officer, and executive producer on the upcoming series Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared a peek into the companion world — and if you thought the Black Hood was creepy, you may want to brace yourself.

The new artwork shows titular character Sabrina Spellman walking toward a fiery blaze in the middle of the otherwise dark woods.

The series — which Netflix has already picked up for two seasons — will be based on the horror comic book series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Judging by the first look, it's safe to say this new series is not going to feature the same lovable, mischief-attracting Sabrina portrayed by Melissa Joan Hart, but rather will follow the dark comic book series, in which Sabrina's old family nemesis Madam Satan comes to town and brings extreme chaos — to put it very lightly.

While The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina takes place in the Archie Comics world and Betty and Veronica are minor characters in the comic books, it's unclear whether the two shows will be able to have any crossover being on two different networks.