Eminem Reveals Why He Looks Up To Jay-Z

Photo by Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

Sixteen years ago, Jay-Z and Eminem gave us "Renegade." The song off 2001's The Blueprint, saw the two titans of rap joining together in a collaboration for the ages. Since then, the influence of the Brooklyn and Detroit MCs has only grown. In his latest Complex cover story, Eminem discusses what Hov means to him at this stage in his career.

"I look to Jay for a lot of shit," said Eminem. "I look to Jay for where he's at in life and I look for 4:44, the punchlines. I'm listening to music in a way that most people probably aren't."

As Em continues he praises Jay's knack for riding the various artistic shifts and waves in hip-hop, while still staying true to himself.

To me it's like, Jay is a good guy because he's a guide for... It's almost like he can see what's going on in hip-hop. He's very in tune with the times and then he does something his own way, and then other people follow it. That's amazing to me, so I've always looked up to Jay for that.

It isn't common for rappers at Eminem or Jay's height to be so candid with their respect for another MC. Thankfully, it seems like Eminem is in the giving mood, and what better to give a multi-millionaire than the gift of reverence?