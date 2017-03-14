Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage

Cardi B's 'Bartier Cardi' Is The Only Gift You Need This Holiday Season

"Bartier Cardi" isn't pop. "Bartier Cardi" is in your face. "Bartier Cardi" doesn't hold back the punches. Instead of abandoning what made "Bodak Yellow" so captivating, Cardi B decides to double down with 21 Savage riding shotgun.

There is a little bit of everything on Cardi's second single. The Bronx rapper shouts out her favorite Migos and fiancé.

Cardi got rich, they upset, yeah

Cardi put the pussy on Offset (Say what?)

Cartier, Cardi B brain on Offset (21)

She gives us another red bottom bar for the ages — "Red bottom MJ moonwalk on a bitch." However, it is 21 Savage who potentially has the funniest line of the entire endeavor. Although, we hop 21 is practicing safe sex as well.

I like hot sauce on my chicken (on God)

I pulled the rubber off and I put hot sauce on her titties (21)

Cardi B and 21 Savage sound like regal holiday knights riding on the backs of majestic unicorns on "Bartier Cardi." Play Cardi's new single for your loved ones at the holiday table and rejoice in our new national anthem.