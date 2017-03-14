SZA And Solange Teamed Up To Make A Hypnotic Video For 'The Weekend'

SZA Vevo/YouTube

Earlier this month in an interview with MTV News, SZA dropped a massive hint about the then-upcoming music video she was working on with Solange: "It's in color, currently. It's on its way out of color and into the real world."

While the five-time Grammy-nominated artist understandably wanted to keep mum on the details, the good news is that now, she doesn't have to. The hypnotic visual for her song "The Weekend," as indeed directed by Solange, is out now.

In the clip, we find SZA singing and dancing on her own on the balcony of a drab building, on the blacktop in a drab parking garage, in a pale, artsy loft, and elsewhere. "One opted out," an onscreen message reads to bookend the video. "An imbalance of power, shifted the whole tide. It waved and waved."

Check out the whole artful sequence above, then get more from SZA about her epic year in 2017, working with Kendrick Lamar, and more in the MTV News interview below.