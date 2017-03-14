YouTube

Anna Faris Is The Ultimate Schemer In The First Overboard Trailer

The first Overboard trailer is finally here!

The film stars Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez, and the story line is very similar to the original 1987 film starring Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, but with one major twist — the gender roles are swapped.

In the remake, Faris plays Kate, a single mom with too many low-paying jobs and no time for optimism. She's hired for a cleaning job on rich playboy Leonardo's (Derbez) yacht, but storms off after the two majorly butt heads.

When he falls off the boat and gets amnesia, Kate, with help from her best friend Theresa (Eva Longoria), convinces Leonardo that she is his wife and teaches him to — gasp — work for a living.

Aside from the role reversal, the trailer features a number of nods to the original film. Following a heated, pre-amnesia argument on the yacht, Leonardo throws Kate's cleaning machine off of the boat, just like when Hawn threw Russell's toolbox off her ship.

Even the comedy recalls that of the original. In the trailer, we see Leonardo struggling to use his new work equipment and later coming home too exhausted to form coherent words, just like how Hawn is left blankly babbling after spending her day learning to use a chainsaw.

Watch the first trailer above. Overboard hits theaters April 20, 2018.