Ed Sheeran Sits In With Stormzy For A Gorgeous Acoustic Duet

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Few things are better than a bunch of mates hanging out in the studio and cutting an acoustic version of a beautiful song, and that's one of the reasons why this video of Ed Sheeran and Stormzy is so stunning.

"Blinded By Your Grace Pt. 2" comes from Stormzy's Gang Signs & Prayer, and Sheeran, along with Wretch 32 and Aion Clarke, strip down the track and build it back up with the strength of their chorus and the warm strains of Sheeran's guitar.

Stormzy sounds heavenly, and the harmonies — plus the adorable moments between bruvs caught on tape here — make this video feel like a secret gift, one that gives the impression that making music together comes as naturally as showing up at the studio and having a few laughs.

In short: More Stormzy/Sheeran joint efforts, please!