Star Wars: The Last Jedi Wants To 'Kill The Past' — But Does It?

Lucasfilm

Were you unable to shake the sense of déjà vu the second you saw those AT-AT Walkers taking on Poe, Finn, Rose, and the next generation of the Rebellion? Is there something familiar about Rey and Kylo Ren's connection that you can't quite put your finger on? Did you squint to see if Luke was, in fact, wearing hand-me-down Jedi robes from Obi Wan himself?

If so, you're not alone: So many moments in Star Wars: The Last Jedi felt like an homage to things that came before in previous Star Wars films, and it goes beyond keeping Stormtroopers in the same uniforms and Jedi fashion sense. The Last Jedi, like the seven episodes that came before it, is rife with vibrant characters, explosive battle scenes, deep, probing conversations about inexplicable phenomena, and surreal landscapes that could only be dreamed up for a galaxy that counts Luke Skywalker as an inhabitant. It's also full of similarities to prior constructs we've seen in galaxies far, far away, from character development and the embracing of Star Wars archetypes to painting familiar pictures on planets that we swear we've seen before.

Here's a handful of our favorite familiar moments from The Last Jedi, from the necessary cuddliness of porgs to Poe's 'tude and more.