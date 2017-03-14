Power Couples: Vote For The Strongest Vendettas Twosome

Challenge power couples are known to form left and right -- but the speed at which these flirty pairs united in the Vendettas house are off the charts. It's WEEK ONE.

During the premiere episode, a bunch of single guys and gals were "boo'ing up left and right" (Jemmye's words -- we only wish they were ours). It's still early in the game and there's no telling where these sparks will go, but which duo do you think has the best chance at survival -- both in the game and in matters of the heart? Vote up or down from strongest to weakest in the list below, and be sure to watch these duos -- as well as their competition -- every Tuesday at 9/8c!