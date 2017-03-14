Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Cardi B is having a great year, but an exceptionally fantastic December. She stole the show in G-Eazy's "No Limit" video, made chart history again with "Motorsport," and gave her fiancée Offset the birthday of a lifetime. To cap 2017 off, Cardi B went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and left the late-night host speechless.

In Jimmy's defense, meeting Cardi B seems like a whirlwind. At various points, the Bronx rapper proved that she might have a future running The Tonight Show by the number of times she stole the spotlight from Fallon. Throughout the conversation, Cardi discussed her Grammy nomination, getting engaged, and a myriad of other topics. So instead of focusing on one quote, just read the best ones out of context — the way God intended Cardi B content to be consumed.