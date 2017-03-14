Cardi B is having a great year, but an exceptionally fantastic December. She stole the show in G-Eazy's "No Limit" video, made chart history again with "Motorsport," and gave her fiancée Offset the birthday of a lifetime. To cap 2017 off, Cardi B went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and left the late-night host speechless.
In Jimmy's defense, meeting Cardi B seems like a whirlwind. At various points, the Bronx rapper proved that she might have a future running The Tonight Show by the number of times she stole the spotlight from Fallon. Throughout the conversation, Cardi discussed her Grammy nomination, getting engaged, and a myriad of other topics. So instead of focusing on one quote, just read the best ones out of context — the way God intended Cardi B content to be consumed.
-
"Don't get too close, because I ain't put no lotion on my hand. It's winter time."
-
"[Offset] always used to tell me, like, 'I'm gonna marry you' ... It's the right thing to do."
-
"I know [Offset] was gon' give me a very expensive gift because he wasn't there for my birthday, but I thought he was gon' give me, like, a watch or something. But he just went out of his way. Ok?!" *makes bird chirp*
-
"You wanna know something? I already feel like a winner, you know what I'm saying? Because this is like, I never thought me. Yeah, like, I already won, what's good?"