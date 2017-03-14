Panic! At The Disco Unwrap A New Pop-Punk Christmas Anthem

Getty Images

Panic! At The Disco have given their fans a handful of holiday tunes over the years, and 2017 is (thankfully!) no exception. On Wednesday (December 20), the pop-punk stalwarts unwrapped “Feels Like Christmas,” an upbeat, jingly song about spending the season with that special someone.

Taking a break from Broadway, frontman Brendon Urie belts about decking the halls, giving joy to the world, and hoping Santa comes through with some extra dope presents. “It's like Christmas, nearly every day / It’s like Christmas, we're like children playing / … When I'm with you, when I'm with you,” he sings, while the rest of the band ups the seasonal flair with hand-claps and jingle bells galore.

This special Christmas surprise is just the cherry on top of Panic! At The Disco’s stellar year. They also released a live album, All My Friends, We’re Glorious, recorded during their North American headlining tour earlier this year.

In the song’s YouTube description, Urie wrote a heartfelt note to the band’s fans, writing,“Thank you all for making this year my favorite so far. Through the hard times and the beautiful moments, I’m glad we’re always there to lift each other up. I’m so excited for the new year and what’s to come.”