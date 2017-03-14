Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her Baby Bump For The First Time

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Allergan

Consider those baby questions answered, officially: Khloé Kardashian is pregnant, and she's "thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared" as she dives into this new journey.

Khloé and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, have kept their happy secret under wraps and without any official comment on the matter, though speculation that the couple were expecting started swirling in September. Kim Kardashian kept their secret, too, when she was asked about Khloé's pregnancy on The Late Late Show a few weeks later. Now, with a subtle, black and white photo that features nothing more than Khloé, Tristan, and her belly, she's all too eager to share her thoughts on this happy news.

Khloé gushes that her "greatest dream" came true, and opens up about patience, faith, and her love for Tristan, who's been right by her side throughout the early months of her pregnancy.

"Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do!" she writes. "Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!"

Congrats to the happy couple on their growing family, and who knows? This may be the first of the "five or six kids" that Tristan is hoping to have with a gal who comes from a famously huge family, so maybe Keeping Up with the Kardashian-Thompsons will require its own production soon enough.