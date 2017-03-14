Katy Perry Literally Gets Her Head Chopped Off In New Video

YouTube

Yes, you read the headline of this post correctly: Katy Perry gets beheaded (!!) in her new music video. But don’t mourn the Witness queen just yet, because she's not going down without kicking some serious ass first.

For her latest single, “Hey Hey Hey,” Katy transforms into an 18th century-style doll, complete with a waist-cinching ball gown, powdered wig, and porcelain makeup. But poor Katy Antoinette dreams of being a sword-wielding knight who eats cake and doesn’t have to go on terrible dates with dudes named Prince Piggy. Once she finally stands up for herself, though, she's forced to face the guillotine and, yep, gets her pretty head chopped off. Thankfully, her Joan of Arc-esque alter-ego is there to get sweet, sweet revenge. ‘Atta girl.

Immediately after releasing the new video, Perry wrote her fans a heartfelt note on Instagram. “I'm reflecting on a year that has redefined what winning means to me. And the definition of winning for me this year was simply happiness and gratitude,” she wrote. “This year has made me more appreciative than ever for my listeners, my KatyCats. … I’m humbled that you still give me your nights out to connect with you live all over the world and remind me of the place in your hearts that you hold for all these songs.”

She continued, “After a year of peaks and valleys (remember, it's all a journey), I wanted to end 2017 with a fun, triumphant piece of pop candy. Just think of it as a glam little stocking stuffer from me to you. ‘Hey Hey Hey’ is one of my favorite songs from Witness and for me, it embodies the fighting spirit I always want you to be able to find within yourself, and to see in me. So ho, ho, ho; and hey, hey, hey; and happy holidays.”