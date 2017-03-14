Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' Might Have Sounded Different If It Weren't For Legos

Adam Berry/Getty Images

"Shape of You," also known as 2017's most-streamed song on Spotify and, oh yeah, the platform's most-streamed song ever, is one that people can't stop asking Ed Sheeran about. Since it dropped on January 6, it's had literally the entire year to rack up millions of plays and become one of the year's biggest songs.

It takes hard work to build a song from scratch like this. And as Sheeran co-wrote it in the studio with his collaborators Johnny McDaid and Steve Mac, he also made sure to take proper brain breaks to hang out and play with some Legos (which he obviously loves so much, he once got a tattoo in their honor).

"His attention span can be fairly low," McDaid said in a new multimedia feature from the New York Times.

"One of the things I did to try and keep him in the room while I would be working on a track — I would have a suitcase full of Lego I'd pull into the hotel room and say, 'There you go, you build that,' and it was great because he would sit and build the Lego and kind of get lost in that world for a second and then come up with this moment that was everything."

There are some cool gems in the video story, including how the song's trademark percussive guitar sounds apparently came courtesy of Sheeran's impatience toward Mac settling on a drum track and how he wrote it the same day as Liam Payne's "Strip That Down," which is impressive.

Sheeran also shouts out the song's homage to TLC's "No Scrubs," which he also described to MTV News in a sit-down interview from earlier this year. Check out that discussion below, and watch the whole mesmerizing Times video right here.