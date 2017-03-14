There's An Official Khalid/Imagine Dragons Mashup Because Why Not?

Getty Images

If your Christmas wish was to have two seemingly unrelated artists from two completely different realms of music join together and create an unexpected bop for the holidays into the new year then just let me tell you, I got you a nifty present this year and I think you're gonna like it!

After having a HUGE 2017--including a legendary VMAs win for Best New Artist--R&B singer Khalid is rounding it out by fusing his song "Young, Dumb & Broke" with Imagine Dragons' smash "Thunder," the rock band's fourth top 10 Billboard hit. If this sounds vaguely familiar, that'd be because the two collaborators first performed the song together at November's American Music Awards.

This official mash-up gives each song the chance to invade your ears before mixing the two up into an entirely new concoction. Stream the entire track below.