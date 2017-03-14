Halsey Broke Her Foot After Telling Fifth Harmony To 'Break A Leg'

Now G-Eazy is giving the 'Now Or Never' singer piggyback rides

Halsey is nursing a broken foot precisely 35 minutes after telling Fifth Harmony to "break a leg" at last weekend's Miami Jingle Ball.

"Oh NOOOO!! We hope it’s a speedy recovery!!" 5H tweeted back.

A cast didn't stop the hopeless fountain kingdom singer from later taking the Good Morning America stage with her boyfriend, G-Eazy, to perform their dreamy collaboration, "Him & I," off his new The Beautiful & Damned album. Unfortunately, they didn't kiss onstage this time, but the song's lyrics make it clear they're swooning over each other.

"That's a Bonnie and Clyde song," G-Eazy previously told MTV News correspondent Gaby Wilson, "that's a star-crossed lovers song, that's a crazy in love, like, we would kill for each other, we would die for each other kind of thing."

As you can see in Halsey's Instagram post above, G-Eazy is now giving her piggyback rides to make life with crutches a little bit easier. Clearly, this is a true ride-or-die relationship. To hear more about their romance, watch the interview below.