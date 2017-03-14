Rejoice! Chance The Rapper And Jeremih’s New Christmas Mixtape Is Here

Getty Images

Christmas has come early, and Chance the Rapper and Jeremih have a special gift for you. For the second year in a row, the Chicago titans have blessed us with a collaborative holiday-themed mixtape that’ll give you all the warm and jolly fuzzies. So long, winter gloom!

Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama: Re-Wrapped is a free, extended version of the tape the pair dropped last December. It boasts nine remastered versions of those original tracks, along with 10 brand new ones, including an anthem about being grown at Christmas (“Big Kid Again”), a grateful ode to family (“Family For”), and a flirty come-on to a hot neighbor (“Ms. Parker”).

The new tape also comes with a few special guests in tow. Rising Chicago rapper Valee guests on one song, as does comedian Hannibal Buress. And according to an Instagram post from Chance, Common and Master of None star Lena Waithe played drums on every track.

Check out the new songs on Soundcloud below, download the tape for free right here, and have yourself a merry little Chancemas!