Mindy Kaling Is A Mom Now, And Apparently Having The Best Week Ever

It's going to be really hard for Mindy Kaling to top this week. On the same day that she celebrated the arrival of the first Ocean's 8 trailer, and one day after appearing on the cover of Time, news has broken that Kaling has given birth to a daughter.

E! News reports that Kaling quietly welcomed a baby girl named Katherine Kaling on December 15.

The actress hasn't confirmed the news yet, but she may be taking some time before she makes a formal announcement. After news about her pregnancy broke, Kaling waited roughly a month before publicly talking about the news — a few weeks after her A Wrinkle In Time co-star Oprah Winfrey accidentally confirmed reports — in an interview on NBC's Sunday Today With Willie Geist.

In the interview, Kaling told Geist she was "really excited" to become a mom, saying, "I'd like to be the fun mom, I know I'm gonna be the dorky mom. So if I can be kind of fun too, I think that would be nice."

Hopefully Kaling is already fulfilling her fun/dorky mom dreams.