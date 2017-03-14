Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Secret Role In The Last Jedi Probably Went Over Your Head

Getty Images

While we still can’t confirm if Ellie Goulding was in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, we do know of another random celeb who managed to score a role in the new blockbuster: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who also starred in director Rian Johnson’s previous films Brick and Looper. (Warning: Minor spoilers ahead.)

That’s right — Entertainment Weekly reports that the actor and noted Star Wars fanatic (peep his amazing Yoda cosplay up top) appeared during the Canto Bight casino sequence in The Last Jedi. No, he wasn’t one of the dozens of extras milling about in the background. He actually voiced Slowen-Lo, the tall alien with a Southern twang who spotted Finn And Rose’s shuttle on a nearby beach and then snitched to authorities when he spotted them in the casino.

As if that secret role wasn’t cool enough, it turns out the name Slowen-Lo has its origins in the Beastie Boys, of all people. EW notes that the character’s name is a nod to the classic Beastie Boys cut “Slow and Low,” off the group’s 1986 debut License to Ill. And in fact, the alien race he represents, the Abednedo, has a broader connection to the NYC hip-hop group. In 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, a Resistance fighter pilot named Ello Atsy appeared. That character was also of the Abednedo race, and was named after the 1998 Beastie Boys album Hello Nasty.

So what have we learned here? Apparently there might be an entire alien species in the Star Wars universe named after Beasties references. The more you know.