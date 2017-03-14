Cardi B Gets Naked In A Sea Of Money In G-Eazy’s ‘No Limit’ Video

YouTube

When you have a remix as stacked as G-Eazy’s “No Limit,” you have to pull out all the stops for its accompanying video. And that’s exactly what G did, giving us a clip packed with cash, features, high fashion, and more cash.

While G-Eazy’s original version of “No Limit” features Cardi B and A$AP Rocky, the track’s remix boasts verses from French Montana, Juicy J, and Belly. For the new vid, G basically combined both of those songs into one, giving each MC their own time in the spotlight (hence the vid’s nearly seven-minute running time). The guys set up shop in an abandoned warehouse filled with twerking women, while Rocky lords over a mountain of stacked bills outside.

As for Cardi? Well, she unsurprisingly steals the show by lying naked in a sea of money and sticking her tongue out for most of her time on camera.

“No Limit” appears on G-Eazy’s latest album, The Beautiful & Damned. The Bay Area rapper recently spoke about the collab with MTV News correspondent Gaby Wilson, saying, “That’s a feel-good song. That’s a turn-up record. That’s just a banger.”

See what else he had to say — including his thoughts on Cardi’s fascinating come-up — in the interview below.