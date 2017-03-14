Lady Gaga Just Landed Her Own Las Vegas Residency

Lady Gaga rocked the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year, and in 2018, she's checking another "lifelong dream" off her bucket list. In a series of social media posts on Tuesday (December 19), she announced a residency at Las Vegas' MGM Park Theater. She'll reportedly perform 36 dates in Sin City.

"The rumors are true! I will have my own residency at MGM's Park Theater," Gaga tweeted. "Get ready for a brand new show!! It’s been my lifelong dream to be a Las Vegas girl, I’m so overjoyed! LOVE YOU LITTLE MONSTERS WE DID IT, MEET ME IN Las Vegas!!"

Only Gaga could make signing paperwork look this glamorous. She's already created a hashtag, #LasVegasGoesGaga, for her upcoming shows. And to make things even more exciting, she wrote that "this is just the beginning of a new era."

Gaga's last two albums, Joanne and Cheek to Cheek, were separated by two years, so perhaps more new music is on the way for 2018. Keep your fingers crossed, little monsters!