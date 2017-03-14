John Legend Is Playing Jesus On Easter And Chrissy Teigen Has Questions

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

John Legend and his angelic voice will star as Jesus Christ in NBC's live production of Jesus Christ Superstar, set to air on Easter Sunday, April 1, and, needless to say, his wife, Chrissy Teigen, isn't letting the news pass by unscathed.

The rock opera from Andrew Lloyd Weber and Tim Rice first debuted on Broadway in 1971 and tells — or rather, sings — the story of the week leading up to Jesus Christ's crucifixion. The duo is re-teaming to executive produce this latest imagining.

"Bless up," the Grammy, Oscar, and Tony-winner tweeted after the official announcement.

While he was celebrating this success, Teigen had a more pressing question on her mind. "How are they gonna fit u in the manger," she trolled in response.

Not to fear, Legend had a perfect response, calling back to the sensation that plagued the couple this past summer.

Ahem...

These playful tweets are probably not meant to be taken as an open call for photos of babies that look like the singer. After getting tangled in a web of mentions with photos of babies that resemble her husband, Teigen requested in July that the practice be put to rest, saying that Legend just "looks like a baby."

Anyway, it's possible that Legend's own offspring may be available for the manger. He and Teigen are expecting their second child, a boy, due sometime in 2018.