Migos And Fake Joe Budden In The 'Ice Tray' Video Is The Beef That Keeps On Giving

Rap beef has officially jumped the shark. The music video for "Ice Tray" by Quavo and Lil Yachty is a perfect distillation of hip-hop in 2017. From its inception, "Ice Tray" was always meant to be a viral concoction of internet savviness mixed with peak pettiness.

While the participants probably won't admit it, the continued beef between Joe Budden, Lil Yachty, and Migos easily boosted their careers in an entertainment ecosystem that cherishes attention over everything else. "Ice Tray" is simultaneously a song about Joe Budden and a song that has nothing to do with the rapper-turned-millennial-baiting pundit.

For those who don't remember, the genesis of this beef started on a May episode of Complex's "Everyday Struggle" where Budden incessantly yelled at Lil Yachty for a myriad of transgressions. Memes were launched, an internet star was born, and everything was good until it wasn't. Fast forward to June, and Yachty's labelmates were less than thrilled to be sitting next to Joe. After an altercation that went nowhere, the memes came even faster.

With the release of "Ice Tray," the snake's tail is looking like a buffet. The trilogy is complete. Rap is the new professional wrestling, and we are all the better for it. Now that Quavo is done dissing Budden, can we finally get Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho?